Inaugural Wonderfront Festival Rocks San Diego's Waterfront

Day one of the inaugural Wonderfront Festival along San Diego’s embarcadero wrapped without any major incidents.

Friday’s action kicked off at 3 p.m. and went into the night with sounds from popular artists like Miguel, Lil Baby, and Don Omar echoing through the waterfront. With 10 stages spread from the Broadway Pier to Seaport Village, there are multiple music options at any given time.

More options mean more genres, and more genres means a diverse crowd.

"It brings in like a bunch of different types of crowds. Like there’s so many genres here,” festival goer Brittany Engel said.

Engel and her friends didn't bother trying to drive.

"We Ubered. We are 15 minutes away, so Uber was definitely the call,” Engel said.

Downtown resident Jake Rubio said. He doesn’t mind living so close to all the action because he doesn’t have to deal with traffic to enjoy it.

Others like bartender Trey Colson used two-wheel transportation methods.

"If you don't have a motorcycle, you can’t really park down here. I have a bike so I’m lucky,” Colson said.

Colson said the extra crowds ring more business to area bars and eateries, which is always welcome.

"I would say the Wonderfront is definitely bringing some people and since it’s started, we've seen a lot more people today,” he said.

Colson, who tends bar at Busters in Seaport Village, said his time of year is usually slow so any boost is welcomed.

"It’s nice to have another local festival where we can come to every year and rely on. I think it will be fun," Engel said.

Official attendance numbers haven’t been released, but event organizers said the max occupancy is 30,000. The San Diego Harbor Police is heading security for the event and have uniformed and plain-clothed officers at every venue

The event goes through Sunday and when it’s all said and done more than 100 artists will have been showcased. Saturday’s top artists include MGMT, Migos, and Slightly Stoopid, while Sunday’s headliners include Latin favorites Francesco DeMeo and the Los Angeles Azules.