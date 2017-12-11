Lindsey, a Bonsall resident, now hopes to find the firefighters who left her the note and saved her home from the flames.

A Bonsall resident is hoping to find the firefighters who left her a kind note, apologizing for breaking down her doors to save her home from the destructive Lilac Fire.

"SORRY ABOUT THE DOOR AND CEILING," the note read. "HAD TO GET IN THERE TO SAVE THE HOME."

The note is signed by San Diego Fire and includes a small "Good luck" written at the bottom.

Lindsey, a Bonsall resident, said she spent nearly three days wondering what happened to her home after the 4,100-acre ripped through North San Diego County.

When they finally got back, they were surprised to find their home intact - for the most part.

"Given the fact that the outside looked intact as we drove up, we weren't expecting to see our front and back doors kicked in and we definitely didn't anticipate what we saw upstairs," Lindsey wrote on Instagram.

But, she added, she was so grateful to the firefighters for saving their home.

"Although we have damage (like water damage and our bedroom ceiling being on the floor), we have our home!" she wrote.



