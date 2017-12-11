'Sorry About The Door': Woman Looks for Firefighters Who Wrote Kind Note When Battling Lilac Fire - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

'Sorry About The Door': Woman Looks for Firefighters Who Wrote Kind Note When Battling Lilac Fire

"SORRY ABOUT THE DOOR AND CEILING," the note read, in part.

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'Sorry About The Door': Woman Looks for Firefighters Who Wrote Kind Note When Battling Lilac Fire
    Lindsey Jarrous/Instagram
    Lindsey, a Bonsall resident, now hopes to find the firefighters who left her the note and saved her home from the flames.

    A Bonsall resident is hoping to find the firefighters who left her a kind note, apologizing for breaking down her doors to save her home from the destructive Lilac Fire. 

    "SORRY ABOUT THE DOOR AND CEILING," the note read. "HAD TO GET IN THERE TO SAVE THE HOME." 

    The note is signed by San Diego Fire and includes a small "Good luck" written at the bottom. 

    Lindsey, a Bonsall resident, said she spent nearly three days wondering what happened to her home after the 4,100-acre ripped through North San Diego County. 

     

    After 2.5 days of wondering and trying to get through, we were able to drive to our house tonight for a few minutes! We knew the flames got close, but didn't know how close. We had heard it wasn't burnt down, which put our minds at ease, but couldn't wait to confirm it with our own eyes. Given the fact that the outside looked intact as we drove up, we weren't expecting to see our front and back doors kicked in and we definitely didn't anticipate what we saw upstairs. BUT we are so so so very grateful for the firefighters who saved our home! Although we have damage (like water damage and our bedroom ceiling being on the floor 🙃), we have our home! And we have family to stay with and clothes to borrow while we go through the repairing process. Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out to us with support. We feel very blessed!! #lilacfire

    A post shared by Lindsey Jarrous (Scheffel) (@lindseyjarrous) on

    When they finally got back, they were surprised to find their home intact - for the most part. 

    "Given the fact that the outside looked intact as we drove up, we weren't expecting to see our front and back doors kicked in and we definitely didn't anticipate what we saw upstairs," Lindsey wrote on Instagram.

    But, she added, she was so grateful to the firefighters for saving their home.

    "Although we have damage (like water damage and our bedroom ceiling being on the floor), we have our home!" she wrote.

    Lindsey now hopes to find the firefighters who left her the note and saved her home from the flames. 

    If you know the firefighters, call NBC 7 at (619) 578-0201 or message us on Facebook

    Lilac Fire Burns Near SR-76 and I-15

    [NATL-SD] Lilac Fire Burns Near SR-76 and I-15 in North San Diego County
    Noah Berger/AP
    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices