Cal Fire to Get New Firefighting Black Hawk Helicopter

A new firefighting helicopter will be added to Cal Fire's arsenal. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports. (Published 22 minutes ago)

A new Black Hawk helicopter will be added to San Diego County's fleet of firefighting equipment in time for the peak of wildfire season, officials are expected to announce Wednesday.

The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, secured through a joint partnership between the county and San Diego Gas & Electric, will be available to Cal Fire crews for dispatch across Southern California.

The helicopter can drop three times more water than a traditional firefighting helicopter.

Other wildfire equipment expected to be unveiled Wednesday includes an internet and phone service-equipped tactical command vehicle and evacuation map books for first responders.

With the addition of the Black Hawk helicopter, the county now has more than a half-dozen firefighting helicopters in their arsenal, including SDG&E's "SkyMaverick" aircrane heli-tanker.

The aircrane was added to San Diego's fleet in 2018. It can hold about 2,650 gallons of water and can be filled in less than a minute.

While Cal Fire officials warn there is not "wildfire season" anymore, the best conditions for wildfires -- low humidity, high temperatures and dry fuel -- traditionally occur from mid-summer to the fall.

The county recommends that all residents be prepared for wildfires by ensuring their homes have a defensible space and preparing an emergency plan in case they need to evacuate at a moment's notice. For more information, visit readysandiego.org.