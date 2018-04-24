Free, 2-Hour Whole Foods Delivery for San Diegans Via Prime Now

NBC 7's Consumer Bob reports on a new kind of convenience: how companies are working to deliver groceries directly to the kitchens of consumers. (Published Friday, Sept. 22, 2017)

Companies May Soon Be Delivering Food Straight to Your Kitchen

Amazon Prime Now customers can get free two-hour delivery on groceries over $35 from Whole Foods in San Diego, the companies announced Tuesday.

Customers can choose from bestselling items in the Whole Foods stores ranging from everyday staples to fresh meat or seafood, company officials said.

Customers with an Amazon Prime membership will get two-hour delivery for free on orders over $35. Anyone wanting their order within an hour will be charged $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.

The service is being offered to customers within the city of San Diego. Hours are daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Items for purchase include a selection of alcohol.

More information is available through the Prime Now app.

It's one of many new shopping services being offered to consumers looking to save time and effort when it comes to their household chores. Vons will deliver your groceries. Walmart wants to put groceries in your refrigerator.

San Diego State University Marketing Professor Miro Copic called the rush to change up how we shop "the next frontier in retail" in a previous interview with NBC 7.

Copic said less than five percent of grocery shoppers use a delivery service. Even so, companies know it is the future of the industry.

Amazon bought Whole Foods in a deal valued at $13.7 billion in June 2017.