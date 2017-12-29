Valencia Park Standoff Ends With No Arrest

San Diego police zeroed in on a home in Valencia Park where they believed a domestic violence suspect was barricaded Friday morning. After about five hours, the standoff ended and police determined the suspect was not in the house. NBC 7's Robert Santos reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 29, 2017)

San Diego police ended a standoff in a Valencia Park neighborhood after the man thought to be in the home for hours was not found.



Officers were called to Palin Street at approximately 6:20 a.m. for a domestic violence incident that occurred at the man's girlfriend's home in Paradise Hills.

The suspect was seen choking a woman and dragging her down the street with his car, according to police.

After officers arrived at the Palin Street home belonging to the suspect, two elderly people and one child exited the building but officers believed the suspect was still inside.

At 8:30 a.m., members of SDPD SWAT used a bullhorn to demand that the suspect "come out with hands up in the air and do as we say. If you don't, you may be shot or bitten by a canine."

At 9:40 a.m., officers were clearing yards and nearby properties for any sign of the suspect.

By 11:30 a.m., officers determined the suspect was not in the home.

They have not released the man's name because they are waiting to see if he will turn himself into to police.

No other information was available.

The neighborhood is located east of Interstate 805 and north of Division Street.