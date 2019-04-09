Uber Launches Voucher Program to Help Customers Travel to Physical Businesses

Ride-booking service Uber launched a new service today that allows businesses in San Diego to subsidize transportation for their customers to the business' brick-and-mortar location.

The Uber Vouchers program is currently partnered with more than 100 international businesses and companies to make it easier for potential customers to shop, dine or attend events in-person rather than ordering things for delivery from companies like Amazon or with the Uber Eats app.

"With the introduction of vouchers, Uber's goal is to unlock an additional growth lever for businesses by creating an innovative way to bring customers to their door or wherever they need to go," said Ronnie Gurion, the general manager and global head of Uber for Business. "As companies look for new technology and novel ways to engage with consumers, Uber Vouchers provide a perk that businesses know their customers will use."

Uber has already secured partnerships with companies like TGI Friday's, Sprint, Freshworks and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and plans to add more as the voucher program grows. According to Uber, businesses that already provide transportation options to their customers can also offer Uber Vouchers as an additional transportation choice.

Businesses and companies can join the voucher program at uber.com/vouchers and create customized voucher services with specified budgets, drop-off locations and a time frame for voucher offers.

Customers will have access to Uber Vouchers through their email, social media and text messaging, according to Uber.