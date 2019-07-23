Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Slayton Saldana is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, part of Carrier Air Wing 7, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. He has been missing since July 17, after an "overboard incident" as USS Abraham Lincoln operated in the Arabian Sea.

The U.S. Navy has identified an active-duty sailor missing since last week after a reported "overboard incident" onboard USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.

Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Slayton Saldana, is that sailor, Navy officials confirmed. He is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, part of Carrier Air Wing 7, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

Saldana has been missing since July 17 when the Navy launched a search for him after a reported “overboard incident” onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea.

Nearly one week later, there is still no sign of Saldana. For now, the Navy has listed his status as "Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown," or "DUSTWUN."

On July 18, USS Abraham – as well as Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Spanish Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Méndez Núñez (F 104) and Pakistan Navy Ship PSN Aslat (F265) – conducted search and rescue operations in the Arabian Sea for Saldana.

The Navy did not release further details of the overboard incident.

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area in support of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, the Navy said.

In May, it was directed toward the Middle East, amid tensions.

Commissioned in 1989, USS Abraham Lincoln was homeported in San Diego from 2006 to 2011 before moving to Norfolk, Virginia. Last August, the Navy announced Abraham Lincoln would be shifted back to its San Diego homeport.

