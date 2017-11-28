Additional stories from the San Diego Business Journal are available here. Sign up for their free daily email newsletter.

The U.S. Navy has awarded Marathon Construction Corp. a $9.6 million task order to renovate Pier 13 at Naval Base San Diego, known informally as the 32nd Street naval station.

Marathon is a small business based in Lakeside and was one of four companies that submitted proposals on the project.

Under the deal, Marathon will demolish the existing steel fender system and provide new pre-stressed concrete fender systems for berthing various vessels. The project also contains general structural repairs, consisting of above and under deck spalls, several mooring foundations and the installation of epoxy-filled fiberglass jackets.

Work is expected to last until May 2019.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest of San Diego awarded the contract, announced Nov. 17.