Air Force One to Bring President Donald Trump to San Diego

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    President Expected to Announce State Efficiency Standards Rollback in San Diego

    NBC 7's Jackie Crea has the itinerary for President Donald Trump's Wednesday visit to San Diego which includes an announcement that could impact drivers across the state. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

    Air Force One is expected to touch down in San Diego Wednesday, bringing President Donald Trump to his third visit to the region.

    The president is scheduled to attend a fundraising luncheon at the U.S. Grant Hotel in downtown San Diego where he will meet with supporters for a roundtable discussion. 

    The San Diego fundraiser is the last California event for the President following a morning San Francisco fundraiser and an evening Los Angeles event, which will be held at a private residence in Beverly Hills.

    President Trump is then expected to travel south to Otay Mesa to inspect construction along the U.S.-Mexico border. 

    This will be the president's third visit to the region since he took office. In April, he stopped in El Centro to view new fencing in place along the U.S.-Mexico border. In March 2018, he stopped in Otay Mesa and looked at prototypes for a proposed border wall. 

