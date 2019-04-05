President Donald Trump is hours away from standing center stage along the U.S.-Mexico border. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes shares expectations for Friday's visit. (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)

President Donald Trump is expected to address immigration Friday as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California to tour a section of recently replaced border fence.

The president is expected to fly into Naval Air Facility El Centro aboard Air Force One Friday afternoon before making his way south to Calexico, where he will tour the 2.25-mile section of upgraded fence.

With the renovation, the section became the tallest border barrier along the southern United States, standing at 30 feet tall, according to El Centro Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez. The repairs were made with 2018 appropriations, and was in construction from Feb. to Oct. 2018.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on "Fox and Friends" Thursday that during President Trump's visit to the border city, he will be briefed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on "exactly what is taking place at the border."

US Announces New Policy on Asylum Seekers

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen explained the new process in remarks to Congress. (Published Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018)

"He’s going to get a briefing when he first arrives there from a number of law enforcement officials, the CBP folks the people that are on the front lines there on the ground," she said.

The president has threatened to close the southern border if demands to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking are not met. On Thursday, the President walked back the immediate threat to close the border and instead said the closure would come in a year if his demand is not met. Trump also said he would slap tariffs on Mexican cars at that time.

The possibility of a border shutdown first were first made last Friday due to a surge of Central Americans migrants who are seeking asylum. Trump administration officials have said the influx is straining the immigration system to the breaking point.

"This is certainly not the president’s first choice but Democrats at this point, they're unwillingness to do anything has left the president with very little options. Thankfully Mexico has stepped up over the last few days," Sanders said.

When asked what Mexico has done to appease the president's demands, the press secretary said Mexico added additional checkpoints within the country to stop migrants before they reach the U.S. border. Second, Mexico increased to 300 the number of asylum-seeking individuals allowed to be sent back to Mexico as part of a new U.S. policy.

Mexico's cooperation with U.S. officials last December marked a historic one as the country has traditionally refused to accept into their country the return of any migrants who are not Mexican.

Migrants Climb on Border Fence

Video showing members of the migrant caravan through Mexico as they reach the fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018)

Elected leaders from border communities stretching from San Diego to cities across Texas warned that havoc would ensue on both sides of the international boundary if the ports were closed. They were joined by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which said such a step would inflict "severe economic harm."

Calexico, part of Imperial County, is home to the Calexico West and Calexico East ports of entry, the latter of which is the second busiest commercial port on the California border. Calexico West POE processes about 15 to 20 thousand vehicles daily, according to the U.S. General Services Administration.