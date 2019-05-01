Trump Calls for End to Violence Against Faiths with Poway Rabbi in Attendance - NBC 7 San Diego
Trump Calls for End to Violence Against Faiths with Poway Rabbi in Attendance

By Associated Press and NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    President Donald Trump says people of faith around the world have faced terrible hardship of late.

    Trump says violence and terrorism against people of all faiths must end, and that "all civilized nations must join together in this effort."

    Trump spoke Wednesday to faith leaders at a White House dinner in honor of the National Day of Prayer, an event that takes place Thursday.

    Trump paid respects to Jewish-Americans killed and wounded last week at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California.

    "Our hearts break for the life of Lori Gilbert Kaye who was so wickedly taken from us," President Trump said.

    Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who lost one of his fingers after being shot in the hand, attended the dinner. He was invited by the president during a phone conversation the day after the attack.

    President Trump also recalled the attacks on Christians in Sri Lanka last Easter and on Muslims in New Zealand the month before.

    He also cited the burning of three black churches in Louisiana and last year's shooting spree at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

