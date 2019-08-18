Couple Found Dead Inside Home in Torrey Highlands

Two people who failed to show up for a planned trip to San Francisco were found dead Saturday inside a San Diego home, police said.

A man and a woman were found dead inside a home on Via Rivera in the Torrey Highlands neighborhood at approximately 10 p.m., accordingto a San Diego Police Department spokesperson.

Torrey Highlands is a residential area south of State Route 56 and west of Black Mountain Road and Interstate 15.

Officers were asked to perform a welfare check on the home because the couple living there were expected to arrive in San Francisco for a visit earlier Saturday.

When officers looked through a window, they saw someone on the floor in the living room.

Investigators say they found the bodies of two people, described as a man and a woman in their 50s, suffering from trauma to the upper body.

No one was found in the home, police said, and the contents of the home did not appear to be disturbed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.