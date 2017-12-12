Teen Goes to Prison for Brutal Home Invasion Series

A San Diego judge sentenced a teenager to prison Tuesday for a series of home invasion robberies in the North County earlier this year.

Aaron Rico V, 18, pleaded guilty to involvement in a series of break-ins between Jan. 23 and Feb. 11.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Rico to 12 years in prison.

In at least four homes, a group of robbers tied up residents and stole valuables.

In some instances, the suspects sexually assaulted residents, San Diego police said.

Stephen Gomez is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 30. Aaron Rico III is scheduled to go to trial April 2.

Trial dates have not been set for co-defendants Thomas Smith Jr., Robin Shawver and Victor Harvey.

The Ricos are brothers. Aaron Rico V was a minor when he was arrested but was charged as an adult.