Teen Hurt In Crash On Way to Coachella Making Recovery Strides

A La Jolla High School teen who nearly died in a car crash that killed her cousin last month shared her story of grief and recovery for the first time with NBC 7.

In the days after the horrific mid-April crash, doctors were unsure if Manuela Cerciello-Rahbari, 16, would emerge from her coma able walk or talk again.

Fast-forward nearly a month later and she’s shattering expectations, walking and talking and regaining her strength. The loss of her cousin and best friend is part of her motivation.

“I still don't get why I was so lucky,” Manuela said. “I just know that totally, 100 percent, the loss of my cousin hurts me more than this.”

Son in Similar Crash as Daughter Four Years Before

Eva Cerciello's son was in a coma after an eerily similar crash four years before her daughter crashed on the way to Coachella more than a week ago. She is still in a coma. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports. (Published Monday, April 16, 2018)

Manuela and her cousin Ginevra Gallone-Latte, 18, were on their way to Coachella the morning of April 12 when their driver fell asleep, veered off Interstate 10 and struck a tree. Ginevra was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Manuela’s family has been by her side since, as she fought through serious spinal and brain injuries.

When she finally woke up, they had to explain everything that had happened and tell her why her cousin, who was more like a sister, couldn’t be there.

“I am always trying my best to think with her mentality,” Manuela said. I am trying my best not to be sad, and trying my best to be happy and laughing and stuff like this because I know that is what she would have wanted.”

Eva Cerciello, Manuela’s mom, told NBC 7 that it wasn’t the first time the family has had to share devastating news with her.

Just four years ago, Eva almost lost her son in an eerily similar crash. He spent months in a coma and fought through organ failure and neurological damage.

It took Manuela’s brother more than six months to leave the hospital after his accident, so the family knows there is still a long and expensive road ahead.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical bills.