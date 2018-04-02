Teen Fighting for His Life After Being Hit by SUV in El Cajon

A Granite Hills High School football player is in a fight for his life Monday after he was hit by a car in El Cajon.

The 15-year-old freshman was crossing East Washington Avenue at Waterloo Avenue with three others when he was hit by an oncoming car at around 8 p.m.

Among the three others he was walking with was one of is his teammates, Michael Mettler. Mettler told NBC 7 the collision was so forceful that it sent the victim some 30 feet away from the point of impact.

Mettler said the group was crossing Washington Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk, thinking they had plenty of time to make it safely, when an oncoming Toyota Rav4 came barreling down the road.

A witness raced to give CPR to the teenager as he laid still in the street.

Laura Donathan, a nearby resident, heard the sound of the collision and raced outside to find the boy's "lifeless" body lying in the street.



"He looked like he was just lifeless and she just started doing CPR and I think about after three tries he started breathing,” Donathan said.

"I hope she saved his life," she added.

Now, the victim’s friends are left hoping their buddy can pull through.

“He is a great guy to hang out with, always giving. He likes to play sports, we play basketball together. We hang out and chill, play video games together. He is a nice guy for sure," Mettler said.

Students at Granite Hills, and more specifically the football team, have had their share of adversity this school year. They lost senior football standout Will Burton in a car accident in December.

The driver of the Rav4 stopped at the scene and cooperated with police.

East Washington Avenue was closed in both directions in the area of the crash as investigators worked the scene.