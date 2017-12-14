NBC 7's Dave Summers reports on the aspirations of a Granite High School athlete who was killed in a car crash on Monday.

Friends, students, teachers and loved ones will gather Friday night to remember a promising Granite Hills High School senior killed in a crash on his way home from a sports banquet.

A candlelight vigil is set for 7 p.m. in the quad on campus for William Burton, 17, said Catherine Martin, a spokesperson for the Grossmont Unified High School District.

Burton -- dubbed "Mr. Granite Hills" by his friends, and known for his kindness, athletic talent and involvement with his school -- played tight end for the varsity football team at his high school in El Cajon.

The teenager was killed in a crash Monday night in Alpine as he rode home in a friend's Jeep from a banquet marking the end of football season.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said an 18-year-old Crest resident was behind the wheel of the Jeep, accompanied by two passengers: Burton in the back and another 17-year-old from Alpine riding in the front passenger seat.

The teens were traveling on South Grade Road east of Via Viejas Oeste at around 8:30 p.m. when the driver drifted off the road, overcorrected and crashed head-on into a Lexus traveling in the opposite direction.

CHP investigators said the back of the Jeep had no seats or seatbelts and, upon impact, Burton was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep and the other passenger suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital. Both teenagers are also students at Granite Hills High School, Martin confirmed.

Two people inside the Lexus -- a 51-year-old Alpine man and a 13-year-old girl -- suffered minor injuries.

Burton's family said the teenager wanted to ride home from the football banquet with his friends that night. The deadly crash is under investigation but CHP officers said they do not suspect alcohol or drugs were factors.

With tears in their eyes, classmates grieved the sudden death of Burton this week. His friends told NBC 7 he was also a talented baseball player with a lot going for him.

“He was someone who I wanted to be like because he was just so cool,” said sophomore Jeremiah Satberry.

Counseling services are being provided for students and faculty at the school but the loss of Burton is tough to deal with.

“I can’t process it, I’m still trying to,” said student Jasmine Halsey. “He was like an older brother.”

"It's just really sad," Arliam Terlecki said Tuesday, a classmate who had known Burton since 8th grade. "A lot of people didn't come to school today because they were just so sad about it."

Martin said Burton was well-loved and very active on campus.

"He was an accomplished student athlete who played baseball, basketball, and most recently was named to the All-CIF team in football," she said. "His positive spirit touched the lives of many on campus and in the community."