Suspects Invade PB Home, Steal Police SUV

Two suspects invaded a Pacific Beach home demanding money from the victims, but things did not end there. One of the suspects stole a police SUV in Fiesta Island and drove it into the water. NBC 7’s Mackenzie Maynard reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 15, 2017)

Two suspects now face multiple charges, including robbery, home invasion and auto theft charges after a burglary escalated when one of the suspects stole a police car from the scene.

San Diego police detective Chris Cameron tells NBC 7 they responded to a Crown Point apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

A woman who’s seven months pregnant was home with her husband, but her husband left to go to the laundromat in the building. In those few short minutes, two suspects entered their apartment.

The two suspects, a 25-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, demanded money and eventually ran out with some of her belongings.

Police caught up with the two suspects as they were running from the scene. They threw the belongings and split.

As police were arresting the man, the woman took off in a police car.

The 25-year-old drove it to Fiesta Island and into the water.

Police took her into custody and then had to call in a lifeguard boat to try and locate the SUV in the water. Once it was located, they had to use two tow trucks to bring the police car back to shore.

Michelle Resende also lives in the Crown Point complex. She says it’s frustrating to have to be on edge at home, but it comes as no surprise to them, ”I’d rather be just chill and not have to close anything but I know that the world is just crazy nowadays."



