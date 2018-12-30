Suspect in Mount Hope Rape, Kidnapping Arrested

The suspect who kidnapped a woman in South Crest and raped her in Mount Hope nearly two weeks ago was arrested Saturday, police announced Sunday.

Phillip Terrel McLeod, 47, was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, San Diego police Lt. Jason Weeden said.

McLeod was suspected of kidnapping a woman who was walking on the street around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 3900 block of Delta Street near Balboa Elementary, Weeden said.

He allegedly pulled up in his white, two-door pickup truck alongside the victim and then got out of the car, threatened to “taze” the woman and forced her into his truck, the lieutenant said.

Search On for Sex Assault Suspect

The suspect is accused of two attacks in one day. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez has the details. (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

McLeod then allegedly drove her to a secluded area in near 39th Street and Broadway in Mount Hope where he allegedly raped her, Weeden said.

McLeod then allegedly drove the victim to Logan Heights and after the woman pleaded with him to let her go, the woman was released near the area of 32nd Street and National Avenue, Weeden said.

The Chula Vista Police Department reported a similar assault from a similarly described suspect as McLeod that same night in Chula Vista, he said.

A truck matching the description of McLeod's truck was captured on surveillance video near the E Street trolley station in Chula Vista.

Chula Vista police are investigating the sexual assault in their jurisdiction.

It was unclear if McLeod is still the suspect in the Chula Vista case, Weeden said.