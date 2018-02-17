NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports from Lincoln High School where allegations against a teacher will be addressed at a briefing Friday morning.

The San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) has launched an investigation after two Lincoln High School students complained a teacher made racially insensitive comments to them.

The allegations came to light during a meeting of the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) at the high school on Feb. 7. The students claim the teacher called them and their parents "illegals," according to people at the meeting.

On Friday, community activists who attended the PTO meeting said that when the topic of hiring more experienced teachers was being discussed, two students stood up to express concerns.

The students, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, stood up during the meeting and said their teacher is experienced and yet he is not a good teacher, according to the activists.

The students went on to say that when they approach the teacher about a question or concern, he says, "I don’t care what you have to say because you’re illegal and your parents are illegal," community activist Sally Smith said.

"Everyone in the room was stunned," Smith said.

When Tasha heard of the accusations she decided to protest outside the school Monday. In a video posted to Facebook she is heard saying, "However you talk to our children here, we ask you to stop."

"This is not acceptable," Tasha Williamson told NBC 7 Friday. "It is not acceptable anywhere, but definitely not acceptable in any form of education instruction."

Community activist Francine Maxwell noted that at the PTO meeting Lincoln High School's principal was taking copious notes about the accusations.

"Retaliation is real," Maxwell said at the press conference Friday.

School Board President Kevin Beiser responded to the community's concerns.

"I hear their concerns and complaints, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure all the children at Lincoln feel so safe and welcomed," Beiser said.

Beiser said he is waiting for results of the investigation.

NBC 7 attempted to get in contact with the teacher accused of using the term but was not able to reach him.