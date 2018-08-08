More than $2 million will be awarded to a former student who was sexually abused by one of his teachers at Crawford High School.

Toni Sutton pleaded guilty in June of 2016 to two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and one count of oral copulation with a minor while she was a teacher and volleyball coach at the school.

Prosecutors said her relationship with the then 16-year-old boy came to light after one of his parents discovered a series of inappropriate text messages and alerted police.

Prosecutors also said Sutton had sexual relations with the boy in various places, including her car, her home and her classroom.

Spanish Teacher Accused of Ongoing Relationship With Student

A Crawford High School teacher accused of engaging in an ongoing consensual sexual relationship with a student is facing 11 felony counts, prosecutors said Monday. NBC 7's Rory Devine reports. (Published Monday, Feb. 8, 2016)

Sutton was sentenced to two years in jail in July of 2016 and was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

Sutton’s victim later sued the San Diego Unified School District claiming negligence and sought $2.1 million in damages. A jury ruled in his favor Wednesday.

According to a district spokesperson, the SDUSD is responsible for paying 40 percent of the $2.1 million and Sutton will be ordered to pay the rest.

“It was a fair resolution to the case and the District’s liability," a statement from the victim's family read.

