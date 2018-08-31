Man Sentenced for Killing Lyft Driver on State Route 94

An image of Henry Reyes with his family.

A San Diego man was sentenced Thursday to 16 years behind bars for driving under the influence, striking and killing a Lyft driver who was helping his sick client on the side of State Route 94.

The driver, Henry O. Reyes, was struck and killed on October 1, 2016 in a collision on SR-94 near Grant Hill.

Reyes had pulled over and gotten out of the car to help one of his Lyft clients who had gotten sick.

An oncoming car driven by Steven Quintero slammed into the back of Reyes' vehicle, killing him and injuring three of his passengers.

Lyft Driver Remembered as Loving Brother, Hardworking Father

NBC 7's Matt Rascon heard from the sister of the Lyft driver killed over the weekend who described him as a brother, best friend and father figure. (Published Monday, Oct. 3, 2016)

In July, jurors convicted Quintero of DUI causing injury, leaving the scene of a collision and causing great bodily injury on four victims.

Quintero will be eligible for parole after 16 years in prison.

Just before his death, Reyes had graduated from dental school and had been driving for Lyft for extra income to help pay for another two-year apprenticeship. He was also supporting his toddler son.

Quintero was previously charged with a DUI in November 2015.