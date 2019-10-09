State Investigating Inspire Charter for Alleged Financial Violations

California is looking into multiple allegations against the embattled Inspire Charter School which operates throughout San Diego County and the rest of the state.

The home-based charter has been the subject of a series of reports by NBC 7 Investigates beginning in August.

The executive director of the state's Fiscal Crisis Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) told NBC 7 the the team will audit the charter school at the joint request of six county superintendents. FCMAT is a state agency that helps schools fulfill their financial responsibilities.

Executive Director Michael Fine said the allegations are specific, but he does not know if there is fraud.

Inspire Charter School Used Taxpayer Money for Recruitment

Documents show the charter school used taxpayer money on programs that provided incentives to recruit students and teachers. NBC 7's Rory Devine explains. (Published Monday, Oct. 7, 2019)

In a text he wrote “There are numerous allegations across multiple charter schools tied to Inspire. Some deal with locations, some deal with questionable enrollment practices that generate state funds. I can’t tell you if it is fraud, misappropriation of funds, or some other illegal practice since we haven’t done the work yet.”

Fine said it will be months before the team starts the investigation.

In August, NBC 7 Investigates reported FCMAT was doing a preliminary investigation into Inspire at the request of the California Charter School Association and Inspire, which were asking for a management assistance. NBC 7 Investigates reported the California Charter School Association ended its relationship with Inspire in September.

Numerous charter school educators told NBC 7 Investigates they had lost students and teachers from their school because of what they call unethical recruitment and enrollment practices.