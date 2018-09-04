A SWAT team surrounded an apartment complex in Otay Ranch for hours before a stabbing suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

The man barricaded himself inside an apartment complex near Birch Road and Eastlake Parkway Monday night, the San Diego Police Department said.

A SWAT team was called to the complex at about 11 p.m. and officers could be heard calling to the suspect to come out of the apartment. Flashbang grenades were used to try to force the man out.

More than six hours later, the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was wanted for stabbing another man in the head near Avenida de la Cruz and Beyer Boulevard in San Ysidro at about 8 p.m. Monday, SDPD said.

When police responded to several calls about the stabbing, the suspect drove off in a black car, crashing into three parked cars as he fled the scene, SDPD said.

SDPD's ABLE helicopter followed the suspect to the Otay Ranch apartment complex, about 10 miles from the stabbing scene.

SDPD said it is possible the suspect knew the person who was stabbed.

It was not immediately clear what charges the suspect, who has not yet been identified, would be facing.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.