SpaceX Rocket Launch Could Light Up San Diego Sky Again

If you see a beam of light across San Diego skies Sunday, don’t panic

By Christina Bravo

Published 3 hours ago

    If you see a beam of light across San Diego skies Sunday, don’t panic.

    SpaceX is launching another rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 6:16 a.m. and it may deliver a sight similar to a launch in December that had San Diegans questioning a beam of light followed by a plume of smoke that flashed across the sky. 

    SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will launch from the base just north of Santa Barbara for Paz Mission, which will deliver a satellite into earth’s orbit. The Paz satellite will generate images of space as it orbits earth about 15 times a day for the next five and a half years, according to SpaceX.

    The advanced satellite will also be used for an experiment using polarimetric radio occultation, a new technique that aims to monitor heavy rainfall events. SpaceX, a private rocket company, says the experiment will be the first time occultation measurements will be taken from two polarizations.

    The satellite's deployment will occur about 11 minutes after Falcon 9’s launch. Watch the full launch live when it begins at 6:16 a.m. Sunday on SpaceX’s livestream below or by clicking here.

    The Flacon 9 rocket is part of company founder Elon Musk's push to reduce the cost of access to space and allow people to live on other planets. The rocket is one of the first capable of being reused.

    Earlier this month, SpaceX blasted the most powerful rocket into the sky for its first test flight from Kennedy Space Center. The rocket launched a red Tesla sports car into orbit for endless trips past Mars. Two of the rocket’s boosters, both recycled from previous launches, returned minutes after liftoff and touched back down at Cape Canaveral.  

     A strange beam of light followed by a trail of smoke was seen across San Diego County and all of Southern California Friday. Here's what it looked like from the NBC 7 studio.

    (Published Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)

