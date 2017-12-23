Did you see it?
San Diegans from Camp Pendleton in North County to the U.S.-Mexico border reported seeing a flash of light in the sky Friday night and although it isn’t a UFO, it was a flying object.
The strange beam of light trailed by a plume of smoke was from a Space X rocket launch in Los Angeles.
The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vanderberg Air Force Base, just north of Los Angeles at about 5:30 p.m.
Space X designed the rocket as part of company founder Elon Musk's push to reduce the cost of access to space and allow people to live on other planets.