Beam of Light Seen Across San Diego County From Rocket Launch - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Watch Live: Fallen Firefighter Memorial
OLY-SD

Beam of Light Seen Across San Diego County From Rocket Launch

By Christina Bravo

Published at 6:12 PM PST on Dec 22, 2017 | Updated 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A strange beam of light followed by a trail of smoke was seen across San Diego County and all of Southern California Friday. Here's what it looked like from the NBC 7 studio. (Published Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)

    Did you see it?

    San Diegans from Camp Pendleton in North County to the U.S.-Mexico border reported seeing a flash of light in the sky Friday night and although it isn’t a UFO, it was a flying object. 

    The strange beam of light trailed by a plume of smoke was from a Space X rocket launch in Los Angeles.

    Stunning SpaceX Rocket Launch Seen Around CaliforniaStunning SpaceX Rocket Launch Seen Around California

    The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vanderberg Air Force Base, just north of Los Angeles at about 5:30 p.m.

    Space X designed the rocket as part of company founder Elon Musk's push to reduce the cost of access to space and allow people to live on other planets. 


    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices