Smoke Reported Inside Sheraton Harbor Marina Hotel

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina on Harbor Island Drive just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Smoke was reported on multiple floors of the hotel at 1380 Harbor Island Drive, police officials said.

Guests and employees were told to leave the building while firefighters worked to find the source of the smoke.

The hotel is located south of North Harbor Drive and Terminal 1 of the San Diego International Airport.

