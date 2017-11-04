Small San Diego Group Protests New CA Gas Tax

A small number of people came out Saturday to protest the California gas tax that went into effect last week.

The protesters say the tax will hurt California families and won’t ease congestion or pollution. They say the tax will hit lower income families the hardest.

The tax, signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown earlier this year, will go toward funding road repairs and public transportation improvements.

Republican leaders are working to repeal the gas hike on the November 2018 ballot, saying there are enough funds for infrastructure without the tax.

The bill, called SB 1, raised gas prices by 12 cents starting Nov. 1. By 2019, gas will go up by 47.3 cents.

Patty Siegmann was at the San Diego protest Saturday.

“People cannot afford it,” she told NBC 7. “I look at the lower income families and the middle class. We can just cannot afford it.”

The tax will contribute $200,000 annually to infrastructure.

“Safe and smooth roads make California a better place to live and strengthen our economy,” Gov. Jerry Brown said in April. “This legislation will put thousands of people to work.”

The bill also means the cost of vehicle registration fees will rise starting January 1, 2018.