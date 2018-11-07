With Escondido's mayoral race neck-and-neck, it leaves the area at a political crossroads. NBC 7's Alex Presha has more on what happens if either party wins. (Published 3 hours ago)

While early poll results show presumptive winners in races across the county, the Mayoral race in Escondido is still too tight to project.

Republican incumbent Sam Abed leads Democratic challenger Paul McNamara by a slim margin, but plenty of votes have yet to be counted.

With less than a hundred votes separating the candidates one week after election day, both the candidates and voters will be monitoring the race closely as results file in.

Abed was elected mayor in 2010 and served on the City Council for six years before that.

The mayor was invited in May, along with County Supervisor Kristen Gaspar, to the White House to discuss immigration policy with President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Abed told the president he was committed to creating a PAC to fight the California Values Act or Senate Bill 54, a law passed last year designed to protect undocumented people in the state. Some say the law makes California a "sanctuary" for immigrants.

In August an Escondido resident sued Abed in state court, alleging Abed blocked him from commenting on Abed’s Facebook posts, thus violating his right to free speech.

McNamara, a 20-year Escondido resident, has touted his experience as a Marine and twice-elected trustee on the Palomar College Governing Board.

He is currently the Executive Director of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Museum Foundation, according to his campaign website.