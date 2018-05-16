Two San Diego County politicians are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump Wednesday during a roundtable discussion about California’s immigration policies.



The President invited San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and Escondido Mayor Sam Abed to meet with him, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for the discussion with other California politicians for a strategy session scheduled for 12:15 p.m. at the White House.

"Honored to be invited to the White House to meet President Trump, Attorney General & Homeland Security Secretary to discuss Sanctuary State & Immigration," Abed said in a tweet Friday.

Both politicians represent local governments that recently decided to support a Department of Justice lawsuit against the state, taking aim at the California Values Act, or Senate Bill 54, a law passed last year designed to protect undocumented people in the state. Some say the law makes California a "sanctuary" for immigrants.

The California Values Act took effect on January 1 and prohibits local law enforcement officials throughout the state from asking about immigration status. It also bars local authorities from holding undocumented immigrants in jails until federal authorities can pick them up.

Trump administration lawyers are arguing that California can't make a law impeding immigration enforcement, and the council's vote is a show of support for that argument.

The Escondido City Council voted 4-1 in favor of supporting the lawsuit on April 5.

County Supervisor Gaspar voted to join the lawsuit on April 18, along with supervisors Bill Horn and Dianne Jacob. Supervisor John Cox dissented and Supervisor Ron Roberts was absent from the vote.

Both Gaspar and Jacob repeatedly said the decision was based on maintaining public safety and keeping criminals out of the region.

The trip to Washington, D.C. comes a day after the San Diego City Council voted 5-2 to join an amicus brief opposing the Trump administration’s lawsuit against so-called sanctuary city laws.