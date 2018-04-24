Suspect Sketch Released in San Ysidro Attack

San Diego police were investigating what may be a break-in of a San Ysidro home Thursday morning. A woman in her 80s was confronted by a strange man who then ransacked her home and stole her car, police said. NBC 7's Mackenzia Maynard reports.

Elderly Woman Confronted by Stranger in Her Home

San Diego police are asking for the public's help to identify and capture a man wanted for burglarizing a San Ysidro home and attacking an 82-year-old woman.

The victim walked into her home on West Park Avenue just after 9 a.m. on March 29 and found a man ransacking her living room, San Diego police said.

Officers initially said the man was armed with a screwdriver when he threw the woman onto the floor.

New information released Tuesday said the suspect was armed with a knife, according to San Diego County CrimeStoppers.

The woman suffered injuries to her hands and head.

The suspect demanded the woman's keys to her 2003 Toyota Camry, police said. It was later found unoccupied less than a third of a mile away near Cottonwood Road and Hall Avenue.

He's described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall, with a thin mustache and wearing a black, zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a white design on the front of it and black pants.

Officers believe the suspect forced open a bedroom window and was inside before the woman came home.



A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can call the SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

The location of the incident is west of Interstate 805 and S Vista Avenue, just a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

