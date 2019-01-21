Sinkhole Forms on Spring Valley Neighborhood Street

City crews closed down a Spring Valley roadway where a sinkhole was starting to form Monday.

The small- to medium-sized sinkhole on Estrella Drive east of Estrella County Park, within a residential neighborhood, was first reported at about 7:40 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

Crews were called to assess the damage and an hour later, the roadway was shut down. The road would be blocked for several hours, CHP said.

CHP said the sinkhole was forming in the roadway's middle lanes.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.