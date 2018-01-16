A Sig Alert has been issued for Douglas Drive in Oceanside following a DUI-related crash that left three people hospitalized.

The Oceanside Police Department (OPD) said that a Cadillac driven by an 18-year-old suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana crossed into oncoming traffic on Douglas Drive and hit another car head-on.

An 18-year-old passenger of the Cadillac was temporarly trapped in the wreckage and had to be rescued, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Cadillac were both transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The sole occupant of the second car, a 44-year-old male, was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Douglas Drive between N. River and Pala roads isn't expected to reopen until midnight, according to OPD.

The crash happened at around 8:20 p.m., OPD said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.