Shots Fired at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The next-to-last last day of the 2018 racing season at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club was interrupted by gunfire.

Shots rang out during the 10th and final race of the day. According to the San Diego Sheriff's Office, a man fired his gun near the race track and in the area where an Ice Cube concert was getting ready to take place.

Sheriff's deputies reacted to the disturbance and returned fire. The suspect was hit and taken to a local hospital with unknown inujries. No other suspects are outstanding and there are no reports of any other civilians being hit.

During the TVG broadcast the announcers were heard saying, "There's gunfire at the track, there's gunfire at the track, there is gunfire at the..." before the microphone was cut off. The crew was unharmed.

A motivation for the shooting is not yet known. The Del Mar Racetrack verified twitter account tweeted "The situation has been contained. The (Ice Cube) concert is moving forward as planned."