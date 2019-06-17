Shooting Reported Outside Costco in Chula Vista

Three people were rushed to a nearby hospital after shots were fired Monday in the parking lot of a Costco Wholesale in Chula Vista.

It was at 12:58 p.m. when Chula Vista police rushed to the store located on Broadway and Palomar Street just east of Interstate 5 and is next to Walmart, Target and Michael's stores.

Officers found three people who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were rushed to UCSD Hospital for treatment, police said.

A woman who told NBC 7 she was two steps away from the victims said she feared for her life.

"I was walking to my car when I see a guy with a little gun, like homemade, and he starts shoot the girl so close to her body," she said. "He finished like three shots."

She said she saw a woman who suffered gunshot injuries in her arm and a man with gunshot injuries in his arm and chest.

A third man was rushed to the hospital but it is unknown if the man was shot by someone or shot himself, said Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Dan Peak.

Peak said investigators will be investigating the incident for several hours.

Officials have not determined a motive for the shooting. They believe the shooting suspect is one of the people being treated for gunshot wounds.

"I can't confirm if they did or did not know them," Peak said. "It's unclear what all their relationships are to each other."

There happened to be a child near the shooting and police said it's unknown if the child is related to the shooting. The child was not injured and is with relatives, Peak said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.