San Diego Resident Comes Home to Stranger on Roof
San Diego Resident Comes Home to Stranger on Roof

“He was a random stranger, so I called the cops,” shelltown resident Augustine Perez said

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Augustine Perez
    Shelltown resident Augustine Perez arrived home to find a stranger on his roof. Police said the man was on drugs.

    A resident of San Diego’s Shelltown community got a bizarre surprise when he arrived home Saturday morning: a stranger had climbed onto his roof, refusing to come down.

    “I asked him, ‘Hey, what are you doing on my roof?’ He was a random stranger, so I called the cops,” said Augustine Perez.

    San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers and San Diego-Fire Rescue Department firefighters arrived at the home on 41st and Beta streets at 9:30 a.m. to find the man still on the roof. Police said the man was on drugs but did not release further details.

    Firefighters and officers placed a ladder on the building and told the man to carefully come down. He paced on the roof for a while.

    Perez said the man eventually pulled the ladder onto the roof and then used it as a bridge so he could walk from rooftop to rooftop of different homes.

    “He was literally running on top of other neighbors’ roofs,” Perez recounted.

    The man wasn’t saying a word, just running, Perez said, while officers continued to tell him to come down.

    A short time later, the man jumped off the roof and officers were able to arrest him without incident.

    No one was hurt. Perez said the incident was definitely memorable.

      

