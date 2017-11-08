NBC 7's Artie Ojeda shares details of a sewage spill from the Tijuana River that brought foul smells and dead animals onto San Diego's Imperial Beach. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Contaminated water from the Tijuana River has washed dead animals and foul smells onto San Diego beaches.

A water contact closure was issued Tuesday by the Department of Environmental Health for the shoreline of the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park due to contaminated water, according to county of San Diego.

The beach area from Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach to the International Border is included in the closure. Signs will be posted until ocean water is determined to be safe for recreational use, according to the county of San Diego.

Raw sewage may also impact the access road to Friendship Park, and visitors are advised to avoid that area.

Sewage spills caused south county beaches to be closed last week as well. Several animals were reported to have washed onto Imperial Beach Friday due to the spills, according to Border Patrol agents.

BP agents reported a dolphin, sea lion and two seals were the animals found dead on the shore.

The Tijuana sewages spills are a familiar problem to San Diedans along the coast, and this newest incident renews concerns for activists.

“We are very frustrated,” said Fay Crevoshay of Wildcoast, an environmental non-profit to preserve marine wildlife. “Sometimes I could say desperate. Desperate because we really want to solve this problem. And it’s not rocket science.”

Tijuana officials would not confirm the sewage spill that killed the animals, according to Wildcoast.