Police descended on a Mission Valley neighborhood in search of a felony suspect Sunday.

Officers began a pursuit of the suspect for unknown reasons Sunday as he was driving, The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said. The driver crashed and took off running prompting the search near the Del Rio Apartments complex off Fenton Parkway and Friars Road at about 9:30 a.m.

SDPD officers could be spotted with guns in hand near the apartment complex, according to NBC 7 crews on the ground. A police helicopter was overhead making announcements warning that they were searching for a suspect.

Near the complex, a white car was parked on trolley tracks. The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) issued an alert that there would be delays for green line passengers in both directions due to police activity.

At about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the scene at the Del Rio complex was cleared with no suspect in custody.

The apartments were located near Fenton Marketplace, which houses an IKEA furniture store and a Costco Wholesale store, and just miles from SDCCU Stadium.

It is not immediately clear what prompted the police chase in the first place.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.