Schools Across San Diego County Prepare for Student Walkouts

Schools across San Diego County are preparing for another student walkout planned for Friday.

It’s a nationwide walkout, once again in protest to gun violence in schools.

Friday's walkout will come on the 19-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history until 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February.

Several schools across the county took part in a walkout last month, including Sweetwater Union High School.

"We basically walked around the campus and we also signed petitions as well," senior Cindy Cabaluna said. "People just did it to ditch class, so I really didn't think it was very effective."

Some schools including University City High School sent out a letter to parents ahead of the walkout encouraging alternatives, like a writing activity that would allow students to express their concerns.

But Savannah Rose, a junior at Coronado High School told NBC 7 that simply is just not enough.

"We will be marching down the streets and protesting," Rose said. "And then we'll be leaving, we won't be returning to school that day."

She's been posting fliers on social media asking students to not go back to school after the walkout in hopes it makes more of an impression on Capitol Hill.

"Congress has not changed laws and so we slowly need to step up what we're doing and escalate it so that Congress is finally pushed to change the laws," said Rose.

Many school districts, including San Diego Unified, say any student who participates in the walkout but does not come back to school will be treated like any other unexcused absence and they may need to make up the time on a Saturday.

The nationwide walkout will begin at 10 a.m. across time zones.