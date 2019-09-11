Weak Santa Ana Winds Expected To Bring Fire Weather To Parts of The County

NBC7's Dagmar Midcap has the weather, and Llarisa Abreu explains how it impacts fire danger in our area. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019)

Rancho Bernardo residents are all familiar with the weather pattern expected to take shape on Thursday.

Weak Santa Ana winds are expected to develop Wednesday night and mix with the hot temperatures during the day, elevating fire weather for parts of the county.

"It's going to be a quick-hitting Santa Ana on Thursday and noticeably warmer. Then dealing with real heat on Friday and Saturday, probably around 100 degrees in Ramona," said Alex Tardy, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Poway resident Amy Rodriguez said she and her family are always uneasy during the months of September and October as she almost lost her house during the Cedar Fire in 2003.

"It makes me nervous because I've been through several of the big fires, my house is in a fire area, we've had to evacuate before because a fire went through our backyard," said Rodriguez.

Tardy said on-and-off Santa Ana winds will be more common this fall leading to a drier winter compared to last year.

"We're expecting this pattern to prevail through the first part of the winter, which gives us the potential for a dry start to the winter and can lead to the potential of a lot of Santa Ana winds as we get into October and November," said Tardy.

