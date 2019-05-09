9-Hour Closure for I-5 as San Ysidro Border Crossing Expands

In an effort to make the border crossing faster in San Ysidro, wait times may temporarily go up Monday when crews will close down all southbound lanes on Interstate 5.

Four new lanes are being added to the I-5 just south of the Camino De La Plaza Bridge, according to General Services Administration (GSA).

Crews will close the southbound I-5 lanes from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. Additionally, the Camino De La Plaza southbound I-5 freeway on-ramp and “two to three” southbound I-805 lanes will be closed at this time.

During construction, drivers will be re-routed to the opened I-805 lanes via the State Route 905 connector.

Southbound traffic through the San Ysidro Port of Entry into Mexico will remain open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the detour.

The GSA advised travelers to expect potential delays and to follow all posted signs.

Beginning Tuesday, the four new lanes will then open, and an additional six lanes will open by June 2019.

Monday’s closure is part of the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry Modernization and Expansion project. The project, which began in 2016, will modernize and expand the existing crossing, the GSA said.

The next part of the project will provide improvements to the historic Custom House and Southbound Plaza this summer and expand I-5 north and southbound inspection facilities this winter.

The GSA is an independent agency of the federal government, which provides assistance, such as construction and planning, to other federal agencies, according to its website.