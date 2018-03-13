San Marcos City Council Approves Massive Development Plan

The San Marcos City Council voted in favor of a massive development project that opponents say will flood the area, crowd schools and worsen traffic. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has more. (Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018)

San Marcos is moving forward with a massive development project, but not without a little bit of push back from the community.

Tuesday, the City Council voted in favor to develop a desirable 87-acre parcel just west of Cal State San Marcos and east of the San Marcos Creek.

Developer H.G. Fenton has plans for Discovery Village North and South.

On the north side, a potential future school site, Discovery Street to hopefully bring some relief to traffic on SR-78, as well as offices and a wetland.

The south would have around 220 single family detached homes, retail space and trails.

But some who live nearby say this is too much change, while others are looking forward to new housing options.

"We need smart growth, sustainable growth, not optional development that adds to traffic congestion and school crowding," said San Marcos resident Felicia Kit.

Kirk Effinger backed the project and added, “This development will bring with it road improvements that were planned as the city's circulation element, to facilitate vehicles moving through the city by giving them more routes and easing congestion on existing roads."

Even though the City Council approved the plans Tuesday, the project isn’t a done deal yet.

The City Council will have a second reading tentatively scheduled for March 27 in case any questions come up in the meantime.

The council will also allow more public comment during the second reading.

Construction on the project is expected to begin next year.