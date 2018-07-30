This summer, you can find movies at a local park near you. Program Manager Christine Lafontant explains. (Published Thursday, May 24, 2018)

From the top of a downtown hotel to a sandy beach along San Diego Bay -- locations are transforming into movie theatres this summer for screenings of blockbuster pictures and classic films under the stars.

Here is where you can find a flick outdoors this summer (and beyond) in San Diego County:

Liberty Station Outdoor Movies

With San Diego's 72-and-sunny weather, Liberty Station is able to screen movies for six months out of the year, from May through October.

Guests can catch a free movie on Liberty Station’s North Promenade (2848 Dewey Road) in the Arts District on the second Saturday of every month. The films selected are all-ages and include:

August 11 at 8 p.m. -- Loving Vincent

September 8 at 7 p.m. -- A Wrinkle in Time

October 13 at 7 p.m. -- Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Arrive early for surprise pop-up performances and activities, or check out the shops, restaurants and art exhibits that surround the promenade.

Summer Movies in the Park

Across the county this summer, cities are hosting free movie screenings at their local outdoor parks.

San Diegans can find a different outdoor movie screening almost every day of the week thanks to the county-wide initiative.

Screenings are held at San Diego's Waterfront Park along San Diego Bay, Otay Lakes Community Park, Brengle Terrace Park in Vista and as far east as Agua Caliente County Park in Julian, just to name a few.

The full calendar of screenings for the summer can be found here. Bring a picnic, chairs and a blanket to enjoy the movie of your choice starting at sunset.

Hotel Del Coronado Movies Under the Beach

The Hotel Del Coronado's famed beach transforms into an outdoor movie theatre on select nights through September.

Guests are provided with a Del Beach sand chair to enjoy family-friendly films, like "Lilo and Stitch," with the purchase of a $20 general admission ticket.

Next on the Hotel Del's movie lineup is:

August 11 -- Lilo & Stitch

August 25 -- Jumanji

September 1 -- The Wizard of Oz

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m.





VIP packages with access to private beach bonfires, s'mores and daybeds are also available but must be reserved in advance.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Imagine a screening of some of your favorite movies while a picturesque sunset over San Diego Bay peeks over the screen. The UK-based Rooftop Cinema Club makes it possible with their first San Diego location on the roof of the Manchester Grand Hyatt in downtown San Diego.

Rooftop Cinema Club is year-round and hosts film series with themes like Women in Film and Anniversaries, which are sure to provide a screening for every type of movie fan.

The theatre regularly updates their movie offerings online. Upcoming highlights include:

August 7 at 7:45 p.m. -- Grease: 40th Anniversary

August 25 at 7:30 p.m. -- The Breakfast Club

September 1 at 7:15 p.m. -- Top Gun

Tickets start at $17 and include a deck chair and access to the terrace an hour early for sunset photos.

Movies and More by the Lake

Bring a blanket and enjoy a movie screening on a summer night in Santee.

Once a month, Santee Lakes will screen a different family-friendly film for Movies and More by the Lake. The event is free but parking costs $10.

The last screening of the summer is Disney Pixar's "Coco" at 6 p.m. on August 10.

The Pearl Hotel's Dive-In Theatre

The Pearl Hotel's film screenings are not your typical outdoor movie nights. Each Wednesday through September, the hotel located at 1410 Rosecrans St. in Ocean Beach hosts a poolside movie screening.

Each film screens starting at 8 p.m. on a screen next to The Pearl's oyster-shaped pool. This summer's lineup includes:

August 15 -- Point Break

September 4 -- Mean Girls

September 26 -- Roadhouse

Cinema Under the Stars

Cinema Under the Stars offers outdoor movies to film lovers year-round but this year's summer lineup, which runs through September 2 at the theatre located at 4040 Goldfinch St. in Mission Hills, has a lineup of can't-miss classics.

Some highlights of Cinema Under the Stars' summer lineup include:

August 11 & 12 -- When Harry Met Sally

August 23 & 24 -- A Hard Day's Night

September 20-22 -- Roman Holiday

October 25-27 -- Young Frankenstein

A different film screens each week of the summer season, typically on Thursday through Sunday nights starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $18 at the box office, or you can reserve your seat in advance for $20.