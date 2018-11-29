San Diego’s Moxy Hotel Opens

Marriott International’s experiential hotel brand, Moxy Hotels, has opened its first location in San Diego. Developed with San Diego-based J Street Hospitality and Azul Hospitality Group, Moxy San Diego is a nine-story, 126-room, millennial-minded boutique hotel in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

“Moxy is an audacious and fresh brand that flips the conventional hotel service model on its head to pleasantly surprise travelers, without the exorbitant price tags,” Senior Global Brand Director of Moxy Hotels, Vicki Poulos, said via a press release. “What better place to grow our portfolio than in San Diego, a vibrant and playful destination within Southern California.”

Moxy San Diego pays homage to the city’s naval history, featuring a camouflage wall, exposed electrical conduit, steel finishing and wood accents in the lobby. A shipping container lining the CrossFit-style fitness center, dungaree denim headboards in the rooms and porthole mirrors are also featured throughout.

Upon entering the hotel, guest will check in at a custom “trike,” where they will receive digital room keys as well as Bar Moxy’s signature “Got Moxy #5” nitro-cocktail served from a tricycle. Additional signature elements include the Moxy Digital Guestbook and streamed videos and images taken within Moxy Hotels and tagged #AtTheMoxy.