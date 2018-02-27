The San Diego Unified School Board passed a resolution demanding state and federal lawmakers pass stricter gun laws and an assault weapons ban Tuesday.

“Gun regulations save lives,” said Kevin Beiser, the board's president.

The Oregon native said he grew up shooting guns in the mountains with his father.

“I know how to shoot rifles and I don’t know how to shoot an AR-15 because I don’t want to,” said Beiser. "Because it’s not a weapon designed for hunting. It’s for killing humans."

During the meeting, the board showed a graph in which there was a steep decline in firearm-related deaths during the 1990s.

“People were buying shotguns, rifles and handguns," said Beiser. "The overall number of firearm deaths dropped dramatically. Why? Because of the assault rifle ban."

The call for action comes on the heels of the Valentine’s Day massacre that killed 17 students and teachers at a Florida High School.

Last week, school security increased at three schools in San Diego after a gun threat was made on social media. Despite the dangers, not all parents agreed with the resolutions presented.

“I oppose this because I feel your resolution is more words. They’re just words,” said Sally Smith.

She said her frustration stemmed from knowing that other safety precautions could be taken at San Diego schools.

Another parent pointed to a recent reduction in the number of Community Service Officers at the district.

On Wednesday, the board president is planning to discuss school security and how they will handle the nationwide school walkouts in March that include students in the San Diego Unified School District.