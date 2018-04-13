San Diego Teen Dies in Crash on Way to Coachella: CHP

A San Diego teenager traveling to the Coachella music festival was killed in a collision on Interstate 10 near Banning, California Highway Patrol officers confirmed Friday.

The 18-year-old woman from San Diego was killed when a BMW drifted off of the highway just after 4 a.m. Thursday, CHP officials said.

The BMW was packed with supplies for the festival being held in Indio, according to the CHP.

A 21-year-old San Diego man was driving and lost control when he tried to steer back onto the road, CHP officials said. The car went over an embankment where it collided with two trees.

When the car split into two, the victim was riding in the back of the BMW and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old female riding in the right, front seat was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, CHP officials said.

The driver suffered a cut to the face, CHP officers said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation but officials say alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as contributing factors.



