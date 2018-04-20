5th Grade Teacher Accused of Distributing Child Porn

A fifth-grade teacher employed by the San Diego Unified School District has been arrested and charged with distributing pornographic images of children including a toddler, according to federal prosecutors.

David Gordon Weaks, 59, of San Diego was arrested Thursday according to a news release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney in San Diego. Multiple computers and digital items were seized from Weaks' home on the day of his arrest, officials said.

Weaks was employed as a fifth-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School, federal prosecutors said.

Investigators with the Department of Homeland Security say Weaks became a suspect in an investigation into child pornography in late March.

The investigation was looking into the distribution of child porn through an online peer-to-peer file sharing program.

Weaks' San Diego residence was identified through an IP address, according to prosecutors.

"Agents were able to download two videos directly from the IP address, both of which showed young minor females engaging in sex acts with adult males," authorities said in a news release Friday.

According to the complaint, one of the videos was approximately 30 minutes in length and includes images of an adult nude male and a female toddler wearing fishnet stockings and a sun dress.

The complaint also claims a second video file with the phrase "pt 7yo-9yo-fullsex-spank" in the name is almost two hours in length and includes an adult male and prepubescent female.

Weaks admitted to sharing the files through the file-sharing program and knowing he had possession of child pornography on his external hard drive, federal agents said in the complaint.

It is not clear if Weaks has hired legal representation.

No other information was available.

