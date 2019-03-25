Rideshare drivers in San Diego launched a 25-hour strike at midnight Monday, marking what is arguably the largest ride-share strike in the country.

Drivers were urged to turn off the ride-sharing app they use in solidarity with drivers in San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The Facebook page of Rideshare Drivers United-San Diego said the strike was launched to demand Uber and Lyft restore a 25 percent cut to mileage pay.

San Diego compensation will drop from .93 per mile to .69 per mile, according to the association.

A driver who asked to be identified as Terry said she made $60,000 the first year she worked as a ride-share driver.

Three years later, she made $28,000 for the same 40-hours a week.

She said businesses like the apps that employ ride-share drivers are unregulated and she and her fellow drivers are demanding rights and protections.

“They’re milking both the passengers and the drivers to fake their IPO profits,” she said. “That’s not a sustainable business model.”

They are also demanding a minimum pay of $28 hour, a wage that is more than double the current minimum wage in San Diego.

San Diego’s minimum wage is $12 an hour as of 2019 with state-mandated increases bringing the wage to $15 an hour by 2022.

Check back for updates on this developing story.