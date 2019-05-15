“I’m still in shock. I couldn’t sleep for two days," said Robert S., who recently won more than $1.6 million playing a penny slot machine at Valley View Casino & Hotel in Valley Center.

It’s hard to make a penny stretch in 2019 but a San Diego man did just that: he won more than $1.6 million playing a penny slot machine at a casino in Valley Center, California.

Robert S. is a frequent patron at Valley View Casino & Hotel on Nyemii Pass Place in San Diego’s North County, east of Escondido. Recently, as he often does, Robert took the Luxury Line bus to the casino.

He took a seat in front of an IGT “Wheel of Fortune Ultra-Wheels” penny slot machine and got to playing. What happened next was priceless.

Robert hit the jackpot on the slot machine, winning a payout of $1,664,509.91.

He immediately thought he was dreaming.

“I’m still in shock. I couldn’t sleep for two days. I was up tossing and turning and thought they would call me and say the machine malfunctioned,” Robert said in a press release from Valley View Casino & Hotel.

Robert said he’s been going to Valley View Casino & Hotel for about five years but never imagined his slot-playing would turn him into a millionaire.

He told the casino he plans to use his winnings to start his retirement earlier than he expected and will invest his money into his future.

Randy Reedy, vice president of gaming operations for the casino, said it’s exciting to watch a customer win big.

“It’s an amazing experience when luck strikes,” he said.

Amid San Diego County’s casino expansion and construction boom, Valley View Casino & Hotel has been undergoing a $50 million renovation that will be unveiled this summer. The venue is home to restaurants, a 3,300-gallon saltwater aquarium, bars, and weekly live entertainment.

This past March, Sycuan Casino in San Diego's East County unveiled a $260 million expansion with upgrades that include a 12-story hotel and resort adjacent to the casino, plus new restaurants.