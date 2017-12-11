A San Diego man convicted in the brutal killing of his wealthy Texas boyfriend in Mexico as part of an intricate scheme to inherit his estate was sentenced Monday.

Federal prosecutors confirmed that David Enrique Meza was sentenced to life in prison for the homicide. Meza and his then-girlfriend, Taylor Marie Langston, were indicted in the December 2015 death of 52-year-old Jake Clyde Merendino.

Since Merendino was killed in Baja, California, the trial was held in federal court. Meza was convicted of one count of Interstate or Foreign Domestic Violence Resulting in Murder and one count of Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice by a federal jury.

On the second anniversary of Merendino's death, the jury returned a guilty verdict. Acting U.S. Attorney Alana W. Robinson said the victim cared for Meza, lavishing him with expensive gifts and trying to create a life together.

Wealthy Man Stabbed to Death After Naming Suspect as Heir

A Southern California couple were arrested Wednesday, accused of tricking a Texas man into a relationship, convincing him to name one of the suspects as his heir and then killing him, according to FBI documents. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports. (Published Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015)

Robinson called Meza a "greedy killer who will now have to answer for his cruelty." Prosecutors described the fatal stabbing of the wealthy Merendino as "a love affair gone wrong."

Meza and Langston planned to exploit Merendino and for Meza to eventually kill Merendino in the early hours of May 2, 2015 in Baja California.

Merendino’s body was later discovered in a ravine near the highway that connected to Rosarito and Ensenada, according to the FBI.

Meza and Langston were captured on video re-entering the U.S. soon after, according to investigators.

When questioned by investigators, Meza and Langston allegedly claimed they had been visiting with a friend named “Joe” in Tijuana at the time of Merendino’s murder.

But Foster said phone records and Facebook posts contradicted that alibi, and “Joe” told investigators he had not seen the couple for a year and a half and they have never visited his home.

The prosecution’s evidence included text messages sent by Meza to Merendino professing his love for him. Messages were also shared in which Meza expressed his disdain for Merendino to his then-pregnant fiancée

Documentation was also shown to the jury suggesting Meza was the sole beneficiary of Merendino’s Baja condo, worth nearly $300,000.

Langston entered a plea agreement in February. The San Diego-Union Tribune reports Langston pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Meza's attorney argued it would be difficult for Meza to drag Merendino's body since the victim was 6-feet, 4-inches tall and approximately 310 pounds.

The attorney also told jurors there is no DNA evidence linking Meza to the crime.