Teen Pulled From Ocean Along Sunset Cliffs

San Diego lifeguards pulled a teenager from the water along Sunset Cliffs after searching for nearly an hour, officials said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called after 10 a.m. Wednesday, when a teenager who jumped into the water was seen struggling, the department's spokesperson said.

A teenager was pulled from the water after lifeguards searched on a boat and watercrafts for almost an hour near Pappy's Point, an area of the cliffs between Adair and Osprey streets.

The teenager was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center, according to the fire department spokesperson. Witnesses say he jumped into the water from a 20-foot cliff.

NBC 7 spoke with friends of the victim who said they were going to join other teenagers at Sunset Cliffs after ditching school.

"They didn't find him until an hour later and he was unconscious already in the water," said friend Jomary Jordan.

The victim's condition is unknown and their identity has yet to be released.

"We didn't want to believe it, we thought they were just joking around," said Gami Santos, friend of the victim.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.